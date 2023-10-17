Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Declines By 5.4%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cepton

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,049,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,972 shares of company stock valued at $217,243. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cepton during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cepton by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121,653 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cepton by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cepton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Cepton has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

See Also

