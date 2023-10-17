Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after buying an additional 87,841 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

