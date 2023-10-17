Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

