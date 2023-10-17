Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 31,062 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,062 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRP opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.