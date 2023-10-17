American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

AWK opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.73.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.