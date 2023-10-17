Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $82,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

