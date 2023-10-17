First National Corp MA ADV Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

TGT stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

