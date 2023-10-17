ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 360,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 844.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

