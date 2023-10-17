Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.