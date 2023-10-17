The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

