Tobam Has $686,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

