Tobam Has $288,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Centene were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

