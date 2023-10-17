6,822 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.