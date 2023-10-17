Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 323.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220,605 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 15.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 91.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CHGG opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

