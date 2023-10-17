Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 33,511 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,511 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Up 2.5 %

SYNA opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.