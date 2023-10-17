Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 73,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 115,505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 286,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 105,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

