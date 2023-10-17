Duality Advisers LP Buys 7,678 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.