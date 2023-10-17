Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Position Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.01. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.