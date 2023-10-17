Duality Advisers LP Acquires 105,198 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

