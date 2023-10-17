Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $960,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

