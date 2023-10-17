Duality Advisers LP Trims Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 26.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 29.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.