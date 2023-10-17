Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $8,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.