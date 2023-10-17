Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $188.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.