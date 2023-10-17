Duality Advisers LP Acquires 24,465 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Papa John’s International worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

