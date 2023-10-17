130,251 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.