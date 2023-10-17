130,251 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $19.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &
In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
