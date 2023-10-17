Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,121 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 872.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $238.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.19.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $3,821,552.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

