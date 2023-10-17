Duality Advisers LP Buys 20,891 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

