Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,794 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $106,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $868,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

