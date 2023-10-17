Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,413,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

