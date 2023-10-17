Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 118.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.5 %

FL stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

