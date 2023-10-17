Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.9 %

FHI stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

