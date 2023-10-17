EscoinToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.47 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00006537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $58.47 million and $470,223.12 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

