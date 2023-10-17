Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

