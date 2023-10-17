Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $32.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,531,516,659 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,531,516,659.07751 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04726422 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $30,906,920.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

