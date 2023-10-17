yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.59 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,152.91 or 0.18118761 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $171.27 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,237 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

