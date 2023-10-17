Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.