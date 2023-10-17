First National Corp MA ADV Sells 144 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

EMR stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

