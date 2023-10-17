Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

