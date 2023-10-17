Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,900,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.58 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

