High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCF opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 896,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.