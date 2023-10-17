Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLV stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

