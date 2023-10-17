Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GLV stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.72.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
