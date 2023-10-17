Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 10th

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Revvity has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Revvity stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Revvity has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

