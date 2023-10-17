Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
TSE:OLY opened at C$91.01 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$58.00 and a 52 week high of C$98.86. The firm has a market cap of C$219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About Olympia Financial Group
