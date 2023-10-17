Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

TSE:OLY opened at C$91.01 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$58.00 and a 52 week high of C$98.86. The firm has a market cap of C$219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.