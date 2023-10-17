High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

PCF stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

