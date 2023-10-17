Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Guild alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GHLD

Guild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.93. Guild has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.86 million. Guild had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that Guild will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guild by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.