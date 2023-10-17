High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

