Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
TSE:OLY opened at C$91.01 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$98.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a market cap of C$219.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.45.
About Olympia Financial Group
