Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

TSE:OLY opened at C$91.01 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$98.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a market cap of C$219.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.