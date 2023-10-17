High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

