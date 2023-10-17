CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

