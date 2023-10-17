KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,822 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

